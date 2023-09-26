Your Life
Reward offered for suspect accused of shooting, killing man in Phoenix

Police are looking for Ernesto Luna, 41 (pictured above), who's wanted in connection to a...
Police are looking for Ernesto Luna, 41 (pictured above), who's wanted in connection to a shooting that killed 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin in Phoenix early Sunday morning, Sept. 24, 2023.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot and killed another man Sunday in Phoenix.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of 41-year-old Ernesto Luna, who is accused of shooting 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin during a dispute on Sept. 24. around 3:30 a.m. in a Phoenix neighborhood near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Paramedics arrived, but Sirajaldin was declared dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Luna fled the area, police say.

Police describe Luna as Hispanic, 5′10″, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest and back.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect of this crime.

