Phoenix police looking for endangered teen girl missing for days

Dayanira Marquez was supposed to show up at school but never did.
Dayanira Marquez was supposed to show up at school but never did.(Phoenix Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who might be in danger and has been missing for days. Investigators say Dayanira Marquez was supposed to arrive at school on Friday but never did. She’s reportedly not with her mother or stepfather, and “there is a specific concern for her safety,” investigators said. Detectives wouldn’t elaborate on the safety concern or what school she was supposed to go to.

Dayanira is described as a Hispanic girl, 5′3″ tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or Jeff.Middleton@phoenix.gov. The after-hours phone number is (602) 262-6151.

