More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many. (Source: WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going up Sunday and are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that every dollar counts for struggling families.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day,” Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach said.

She said it’s important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

For many people, the extra money is much needed as inflation is still playing a huge factor in the economy.

The increase will become available automatically for those already enrolled in the SNAP program.

