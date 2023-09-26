Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Moose calf rescued after getting stuck in foundation of old home

A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.
By Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose calf had to be rescued after it was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Alaska on Thursday.

KTUU reports that locals found the calf in Bear Creek, north of Seward.

The moose drank more than five gallons of water offered to it by its rescuers.

Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said she did not know how long the moose had been stuck there.

Pallets were restacked in the foundation, and the moose was able to walk out Friday night.

Dougherty said the moose was pacing the walls on the inside of the foundation.

“I had never heard a moose cry before... [it was] a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back,” she said.

Dougherty said efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

According to Zillow, the median home price in Flagstaff is about $630,000.
Flagstaff home prices drop slightly, how interest rates play a role in the rise and fall
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former counselor who admitted to having sexual contact with student sentenced to jail
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say
A neighbor says she's raised concerns about an animal rescue at Chandler home for years and...
Woman calls for new Chandler ordinances after raid at animal rescue
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City