Man found shot multiple times in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the run

A heavy police presence could be seen near 17th Ave & Mountain View.
A heavy police presence could be seen near 17th Ave & Mountain View.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in a Sunnyslope neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a shooting call in the area of 17th Avenue and Mountain View Road. They found a man who was seriously injured from being shot several times. Paramedics and firefighters rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries. At this time, authorities say there is no one in custody, and it’s unclear if police have any leads or know what the shooter looks like.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

