Man accused of stealing luggage from carousels at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly stole several pieces of luggage from carousels at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Police say it was a set of keys that ultimately led to the arrest of 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Curtis.

Sunday night, Phoenix police were contacted about bag thefts in Terminal 4 involving multiple Southwest Airlines customers. Officers reviewed the surveillance video and identified the same man taking six pieces of luggage from Thursday through Sunday. Four of those thefts happened on Friday.

Early Monday morning, Southwest contacted police regarding another stolen bag. This time, an active-duty Army soldier reported his backpack had been stolen just after 2 a.m. and that he was tracking a set of keys in the bag. He told the police he had tracked the keys to Terminal 3.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and spotted a man matching the same description in the other thefts. Police searched the area and found the suspect, later identified as Curtis, sitting in a waiting area just outside of Terminal 3. Court documents say Curtis had the soldier’s “distinctive” oversized backpack with a camouflage pattern. Officers also reportedly found an airline bag tag with the victim’s name in the suspect’s pocket.

Police identified six of seven victims, but it’s unclear if any other luggage has been recovered. Curtis was booked into the Maricopa County jail on six counts of burglary, and documents indicate he also has a felony warrant for parole violation in Texas.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.