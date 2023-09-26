High clouds expected for Wednesday with temperatures still pretty warm

Your Life
117th day of triple-digit heat!
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 4 p.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The last Tuesday in September topped over 100 degrees, making it our 117th day in the triple digits. This number blows past the yearly average of 93 days since record-keeping began in 1896. It also tops the recent 30-year average (1991-2020) of 111 days per year. This unseasonably warm and dry weather is the result of strong high pressure to our south. A dry, westerly flow will keep our daytime highs well above average and also import a few high clouds on Wednesday. Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the upper 70s. A few high clouds and a very warm Wednesday with highs around 105 or slightly above in the warmer Valley spots.

A strong trough of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coastline will start to sag south and east, cooling off temperatures each day as it approaches just north of our state. Look for wind gusts to pick up Thursday, Friday and especially Saturday as a dry cold front pushes through our area. Behind the front, our temps should drop to the 90s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday. Lows will drop into the 60s for the first time in many months. Highs will be back into the 90s early next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Watch for these big weather changes coming to Arizona