Glendale charities drop off classroom supplies to Valley schools

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The folks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1433′s motto is “We honor the dead by helping the living.” And they do that in many ways, which includes collecting and donating enough supplies to help five Valley schools, and we think that’s Something Good.

Glendale Firefighters charities worked with VFW Post 1433, located near 63rd and Orangewood avenues, to drop off these supplies. They visited St. Louis the King Catholic School, Desert Garden Preschool, St. Simon and Jude Cathedral School, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Desert Mirage Elementary School. Each campus received multiple boxes of school supplies, which wouldn’t have been possible without the caring hearts of the folks who work and visit the VFW to collect these items.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

