Family remembers Mesa man killed while trying to help others hurt in a crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are learning more about the Good Samaritan who was killed trying to help people hurt in a crash over the weekend. DPS identified him as 34-year-old Douglas Hunt.

Douglas Hunt’s dad, John Hunt, said everyone called his son Doug. He described him as a great man that everyone gravitated toward.

The night he died, he was returning from a friend’s wedding that he ordained. Doug became certified online to play this major role in his friend’s special day.

John said his son’s death is shocking, but his final act is not. “I would expect nothing less from him. That’s who he is. We’ve heard people say if he wouldn’t have stopped, he’d be alive, but people don’t know the definition of a Good Samaritan. A Good Samaritan is going to stop and help,” said John Hunt.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Doug was hit by a car while helping strangers. His family said he and his friend witnessed a crash on Loop 202 near 32nd Street, so they stopped to lend a hand. Multiple vehicles from three crashes were involved, hurting many people, including a 5-month-old baby. John said he forgives the person who struck and killed his son. “I mean I’m not going to hold a grudge. Doug died because he was doing what he was doing, and he would do it again,” said John.

He calls Doug his best friend. He’s still processing the sudden loss. “In fact, I keep waiting for him to walk through the door,” said John.

Doug was very close to his family. He lived in Mesa, less than a mile away from his parents. He was a financial advisor who enjoyed the outdoors, motorcycles, and mountain biking.

“Doug was always number 1. Probably had about 1,000 friends,” he said. “He was just well loved. Always giving. He had a gift of just people loved him and he was always caring.”

His family said his giving spirit started years ago when Doug took part in a mission trip in South Korea for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. “Doug was always around for everybody. I don’t know how he found all the time in the day to help everybody, but he did,” said John. “He was a great man, and he’s going to be missed by many.”

John shared some memories with Arizona’s Family, including a special one about one of Doug’s nephews. “This is Jackson, whose first words were Doug,” he said while pointing to a family photo.

Their home is full of pictures and love, but without Doug, there’s a large hole in this grieving family’s heart. “We have great faith, and we do believe we’ll see him again. So, he’s in heaven. He’s probably looking down on us now, thinking I don’t know all this commotion,” he said.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing, and in the meantime, Doug’s family is planning a funeral for later this week.

