Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Docs: Suspect in west Phoenix murder says he doesn’t know why he shot victim

Garcia is facing a murder charge.
Garcia is facing a murder charge.(Arizona's Family/MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing new details after a man was shot to death in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the area south of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Luis Javier Ponce Munoz had been shot, with serious injuries. Paramedics attempted to provide medical aid, but he died at the scene minutes later. Court documents say video surveillance and witness statements pointed to 27-year-old Gabriel Duque Garcia as a suspect.

Newly obtained court documents on Tuesday revealed that Garcia was with Munoz and three others when video surveillance captured them talking to each other when Garcia reportedly pulled a gun and fired at them. Witnesses told officers that they were all there drinking alcohol and hanging out, but none of them described a possible motive or reason for the shooting.

Later, detectives interviewed Garcia, who admitted to owning a gun and that he had it in his Jeep at the time of the shooting. However, he noticed that it wasn’t there when he went home and didn’t know why. When asked with surveillance video, he admitted that he was wearing the same clothes from the time of the murder and identified the shooter as himself. He said he didn’t know why he shot the victim, that he was “sorry,” but he knew that “sorry was not enough.”

Garcia was booked into jail on one count of murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Prescribed burns near Prescott, temps in 80s and 90s for the High Country
Could see the Fed raising interest rates even more well into this year
After topping the nation for inflation, Phoenix is experiencing a cooldown
Police are looking for Ernesto Luna, 41 (pictured above), who's wanted in connection to a...
Reward offered for suspect accused of shooting, killing man in Phoenix
This restaurant chain has nine locations from Phoenix to Tucson.
Try It With Tess: Cupbop is Korean BBQ in a cup