Docs: Suspect high on drugs before shooting friend to death at Phoenix apartment complex

The victim was shot at the Rise Encore apartment complex near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Thursday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Newly obtained court documents state that a Phoenix man is facing murder charges after shooting a man to death at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Arresting paperwork details that the 22-year-old Isaiah King told detectives that he was high on drugs at the time of the alleged crime.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot twice. At the scene, police uncovered a gun inside a purse next to the victim.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that King was drinking and smoking marijuana with a friend when someone reported hearing four gunshots. The victim reportedly had blood coming from his face, and King allegedly began rummaging through the victim’s apartment, grabbing various things while armed with the handgun.

Detectives soon linked King to being in a nearby parking lot earlier Friday morning, and a search warrant of his cell phone information showed that he was staying in an Old Town Scottsdale Motel 6 with his ex-girlfriend. Law enforcement kept a close on him before ultimately arresting him in west Phoenix.

Once arrested, King reportedly admitted to being under the influence and shooting his friend. At first, however, he said that he believed his friend was armed and would hurt him, but later, he said he didn’t hear of any specific threats. He then said he had taken cocaine and marijuana and drank alcohol before saying he might have “imagined the threat” against him, documents said. He then said he made a mistake and should have had better control over his thoughts. King’s vehicle was later located near the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa, where he claims his car had broken down. In that vehicle, they also recovered the gun used, police said.

King is being held on second-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor. Court paperwork said he had served a nine-year sentence in 2011 related to various felonies in Maricopa County, such as burglaries, unlawful flight, weapons misconduct, and narcotic drug violations. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

