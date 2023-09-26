Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major weather changes are on the way for Arizona over the next 7 days. Strong high pressure currently just to our south brings a warm start to the week. Phoenix will top out near 105 today, which is about 8 degrees above normal for late September. Temperatures stay just as warm tomorrow, when we’ll be just a few degrees shy of the 107 degree record for September 27th.

An area of low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is set to expand and drop south by the end of this week and into the weekend. Most of Arizona is unlikely to see rain from this system. Rain chances are near about 10 percent for most of Northern Arizona only. The biggest impacts of this trough will be wind and a cool down. Winds may pick up Thursday and into Friday, but the strongest winds will occur Saturday as a dry cold front pushes through. Sunday is likely to be breezy as well.

The storm system will usher in some much cooler air, with Valley highs topping out in the mid 90s Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday! Morning lows will drop to the 60s, with outlying areas in the 50s. Those will make for our coldest mornings since mid-May.

The cool down will be short-lived as temperatures begin to climb back to near normal later next week.

