Arizona politician accuses opponent of promoting books inappropriate for public libraries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A longtime Arizona politician running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is accusing her opponent of helping the county promote books she considers inappropriate at public libraries.

Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a former state lawmaker, plans to challenge incumbent supervisor Thomas Galvin next year. “(Galvin) is a board member of the library district. They are promoting sexually explicit content promoting, not making it available, promoting it on social media,” Michelle Ugenti-Rita said.

In response, the county reads in part: “Maricopa County libraries provide access to and promote materials which reflect the diverse interests and needs of the communities they serve.” The statement added, “Not every item in our libraries will appeal to all residents, nor will every item align with an individual’s worldview.”

To back up her claims, Ugenti-Rita directed us to her social media feed on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one example, she commented on a county library post from June showing a display of LGBTQ+ books.

However, library officials said the books in that picture were not sexually explicit and that these books were selected as part of “pride month,” which is celebrated every June.

County libraries also promote books that coincide with other celebrations like Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

