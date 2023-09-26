Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona politician accuses opponent of promoting books inappropriate for public libraries

Michelle Ugenti-Rita is accusing her opponent of helping the county to promote books she considers to be inappropriate at public libraries.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A longtime Arizona politician running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is accusing her opponent of helping the county promote books she considers inappropriate at public libraries.

Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a former state lawmaker, plans to challenge incumbent supervisor Thomas Galvin next year. “(Galvin) is a board member of the library district. They are promoting sexually explicit content promoting, not making it available, promoting it on social media,” Michelle Ugenti-Rita said.

In response, the county reads in part: “Maricopa County libraries provide access to and promote materials which reflect the diverse interests and needs of the communities they serve.” The statement added, “Not every item in our libraries will appeal to all residents, nor will every item align with an individual’s worldview.”

To back up her claims, Ugenti-Rita directed us to her social media feed on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one example, she commented on a county library post from June showing a display of LGBTQ+ books.

However, library officials said the books in that picture were not sexually explicit and that these books were selected as part of “pride month,” which is celebrated every June.

County libraries also promote books that coincide with other celebrations like Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Michelle Ugenti-Rita is accusing her opponent of helping the county to promote books she...
Fact-checking Michelle Ugenti-Rita's claims
The governor’s office blames state Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman for forcing the decision,...
Gov. Hobbs pulls 13 cabinet nominees
Gov. Hobbs withdrew her nominations and changed their positions to "executive deputy director"...
Gov. Hobbs withdraws nominees, says GOP-led committee designed to ‘slow walk’ picks
In her challenge, Lake focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in...
Judge in deliberations regarding Kari Lake’s public record trial against Maricopa County