Adult, child hospitalized after being hit by SUV in west Phoenix

Police and firefighters were called to the area of 40th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just...
Police and firefighters were called to the area of 40th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are hospitalized after they were struck by an SUV in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the area of 40th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8 a.m., where they found an injured adult and child. Both were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. However, police say hospital staff later determined the child’s injuries were serious.

Video from the scene, after the accident shows a red SUV stopped at the intersection next to an empty stroller. Some lanes of traffic are restricted in the area as detectives continue to investigate what led up to the collision.

