2 critically hurt after Northern Ave. crash in Glendale; impacting traffic to high school

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are on the scene of a serious two vehicle wreck near 47th and Northern avenues, not far from Apollo High School.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that two people in one vehicle, were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries but was also transported. Video from the scene shows one of the vehicles coming to a stop on the high school property grounds, causing damage to the fence.

Northern Avenue is expected to be closed between 43rd Avenue and 51st Avenue throughout the morning as detectives piece together the investigation. Police advised students, parents, and school staff members to take extra time to make it to school on-time. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.