2 critically hurt after Northern Ave. crash in Glendale; impacting traffic to high school

The cause of the collision is still under investigation
The cause of the collision is still under investigation(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are on the scene of a serious two vehicle wreck near 47th and Northern avenues, not far from Apollo High School.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that two people in one vehicle, were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries but was also transported. Video from the scene shows one of the vehicles coming to a stop on the high school property grounds, causing damage to the fence.

Northern Avenue is expected to be closed between 43rd Avenue and 51st Avenue throughout the morning as detectives piece together the investigation. Police advised students, parents, and school staff members to take extra time to make it to school on-time. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

