Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead, man hurt in south Phoenix shooting; Broadway Road shut down

Road closures were in place early Monday morning near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road.
Road closures were in place early Monday morning near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found shot in a vehicle in a south Phoenix neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that authorities were on the scene near 1st Avenue and Lynne Lane, just south of Southern Avenue, around 2:15 a.m. Patrol units and a police helicopter spotted a vehicle speeding nearby and pulled it over near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road. At that point, officers were told that 2 people, a man and a woman, inside the car had been shot. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man is currently being treated and is expected to survive. However, the woman later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Detectives believe that the shooting had occurred closer to 7th Street and Carter Road, just north of Baseline Road, and the victims took off with an unidentified third person. A suspect has been detained, and police expect to release more details Monday afternoon. No details currently on a possible motive have been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road while police investigate.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

The suspect was found inside a friend's house, police said. No officers were injured after the...
Mesa officers shoot, killed armed suspect after domestic violence call
The shooting left a woman dead and a man seriously hurt in south Phoenix.
Deadly shooting investigation shuts down Broadway Road in Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update 9/25/2023
Big weather changes on the way to metro Phoenix
Crime scene tape surrounded a vehicle with damage.
Person critically hurt after being shot during fight in Avondale