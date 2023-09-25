Woman dead, man hurt in south Phoenix shooting; Broadway Road shut down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found shot in a vehicle in a south Phoenix neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that authorities were on the scene near 1st Avenue and Lynne Lane, just south of Southern Avenue, around 2:15 a.m. Patrol units and a police helicopter spotted a vehicle speeding nearby and pulled it over near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road. At that point, officers were told that 2 people, a man and a woman, inside the car had been shot. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man is currently being treated and is expected to survive. However, the woman later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Detectives believe that the shooting had occurred closer to 7th Street and Carter Road, just north of Baseline Road, and the victims took off with an unidentified third person. A suspect has been detained, and police expect to release more details Monday afternoon. No details currently on a possible motive have been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road while police investigate.

