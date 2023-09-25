Woman arrested for drive-by shooting involving children at Goodyear Walmart

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman is facing multiple felony charges after a shooting involving children at a Goodyear Walmart that happened earlier this month. Shydonica Black, 46, has been arrested for her reported involvement in the drive-by shooting.

Goodyear police said that officers responded around 9 p.m. to the store located off Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway. When officers arrived, they learned that some sort of fight or argument had broken out between Black and a car that had two children inside. That’s when authorities say Black fired gunshots, but no specific details were released. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Black as the shooter.

Black currently faces a drive-by shooting charge, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000.

