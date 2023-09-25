Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warmer temps this week with a cool down by the weekend for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/25/23
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/25/23(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the mid-70s. A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and heat things up today, with highs around 104 this afternoon. Our average high is 98 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average.

This high-pressure system will continue to bring the heat through Thursday, with the warmest temperatures around 105 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later this week, a large area of low pressure will slowly move south into the desert southwest. This will cool things down nicely starting on Friday and through the weekend. This low will also pick up the winds quite a bit on Friday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower to mid 90s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Monday, 9/25/2023
Big temperature drop in store for Phoenix this weekend
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/25/23
Triple digits this week in Phoenix with 90 temps on the weekend
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update 9/25/2023
Big weather changes on the way to metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/25/23
Big weather changes on the way to Phoenix!