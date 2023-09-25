Warmer temps this week with a cool down by the weekend for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the mid-70s. A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and heat things up today, with highs around 104 this afternoon. Our average high is 98 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average.

This high-pressure system will continue to bring the heat through Thursday, with the warmest temperatures around 105 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later this week, a large area of low pressure will slowly move south into the desert southwest. This will cool things down nicely starting on Friday and through the weekend. This low will also pick up the winds quite a bit on Friday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower to mid 90s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.