Armed suspect dead after domestic dispute ends in police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department says a 40-year-old man has died in a police shooting that started as a domestic violence call.

Mesa police received a domestic violence call just before 10 p.m. Sunday night from a woman about an ex-boyfriend who was both in an argument. When they arrived, the woman at the home said the man had already left and could have gone to a friend on 8th Ave and Hobson, near Southern Avenue and Horne. Police went to the house and asked the couple inside if they had seen the wanted man. Those residents told police they had not seen him and that he stayed there occasionally.

They permitted authorities to go inside when the man confronted officers, and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead here on scene. Detectives also said a gun was recovered at the scene. A heavy presence could be seen surrounding the home into the early morning hours on Monday.

The investigation continues as law enforcement awaits a search warrant to go inside the home. No officers were injured. Additional details are expected to be released sometime Monday afternoon.

