Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Armed suspect dead after domestic dispute ends in police shooting in Mesa

Police were awaiting a search warrant early Monday morning.
Police were awaiting a search warrant early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department says a 40-year-old man has died in a police shooting that started as a domestic violence call.

Mesa police received a domestic violence call just before 10 p.m. Sunday night from a woman about an ex-boyfriend who was both in an argument. When they arrived, the woman at the home said the man had already left and could have gone to a friend on 8th Ave and Hobson, near Southern Avenue and Horne. Police went to the house and asked the couple inside if they had seen the wanted man. Those residents told police they had not seen him and that he stayed there occasionally.

They permitted authorities to go inside when the man confronted officers, and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead here on scene. Detectives also said a gun was recovered at the scene. A heavy presence could be seen surrounding the home into the early morning hours on Monday.

The investigation continues as law enforcement awaits a search warrant to go inside the home. No officers were injured. Additional details are expected to be released sometime Monday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Police arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Apache...
Dispute between neighbors turns deadly at Apache Junction trailer park
Kelly was reportedly beaten to death.
Family, friends of Phoenix man beaten to death celebrate his life
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near I-17 along Indian School...
Man dead after shooting in central Phoenix
It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
1 person seriously injured after vehicle and bicycle crash in Peoria