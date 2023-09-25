Power outage affecting ASU’s Tempe campus; 1,000 APS customers impacted

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Over 1,000 APS customers are without electricity in Tempe after a power outage on Monday afternoon.

The outage was reported around 1:15 p.m. from Rio Salado Parkway to University Drive and Mill Avenue to McClintock Drive. APS is investigating the outage and estimates power should be restored by 5:20 p.m.

The outage is also affecting the Arizona State University campus. The ASU police department says traffic signals are currently out on campus and advises drivers to use caution in the area and treat all intersections like a four-way stop.

