Police identify woman killed in south Phoenix shooting

It happened on Sunday morning.
It happened on Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for leads after a shooting left a woman dead in south Phoenix on Sunday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road. When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found 35-year-old Ashley Smith shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) or the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.

