Person critically hurt after being shot during fight in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in critical condition after he was shot in an Avondale neighborhood early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but Avondale police tell Arizona’s Family that they responded just before 1 30 a.m. in the area of Wier Avenue and Alamar Parkway, not far from 90th Ave & Van Buren. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had taken themselves to the hospital for treatment. Video from the scene showed a sedan with extensive front-end damage near an apartment complex. It’s unclear at this time if the vehicle’s damage stems from the incident. Authorities say the victim remains in critical condition. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.