Man dead after shooting in central Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near I-17 along Indian School Road.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting in central Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, just west of the I-17 freeway, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man has not been identified.

The area near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road is closed as detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, just west of the I-17 freeway(Arizona's Family)

