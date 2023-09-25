Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man, 86, fatally shot outside his home of 60 years, police say

Loved ones say the victim went outside to get something out of his truck and never made it back. (WLS, HOBSON FAMILY, CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - An 86-year-old Chicago man died after police say he was shot outside his home of 60 years. His longtime neighbors are left heartbroken and scared about what could happen to them.

Loved ones say 86-year-old Charles Hobson Sr., described as the patriarch of South Throop Street in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, went outside to get something out of his truck just before 10 a.m. Saturday and never made it back.

“It’s just heartbreaking that he’s no longer here for stupidity,” said Hobson’s longtime neighbor, Kimberly Buford.

Loved ones described 86-year-old Charles Hobson Sr. as the patriarch of South Throop Street in...
Loved ones described 86-year-old Charles Hobson Sr. as the patriarch of South Throop Street in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He was fatally shot before neighbors say his truck was stolen.(Source: Hobson Family, WLS via CNN)

Police say Hobson was shot in the thigh right outside his home of 60 years. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

After shooting Hobson, neighbors say, the culprits stole his truck. As the 86-year-old was being taken away on a stretcher and police were still on scene, witnesses say the stolen truck was spotted in the back alley of Hobson’s home.

“Trying to get back into his house because, I guess, they wanted to know what else they could gain from this robbery,” said another longtime neighbor, Tamika Wright.

Neighbors say police took three young people into custody.

“They took off running, and they caught one at the block. They caught another,” neighbor Destiny Buford said.

Police canvassed the area for any evidence to piece together this crime that took away a community’s leader and left them scared on the very block they’ve lived on for years.

“We love each other. We look out for each other,” Wright said. “This could happen to any one of us right outside of our door, and we have no idea what’s coming for us.”

“I can’t just be out here by myself. And it’s like, in the morning? For what? He didn’t deserve this. No justice can bring him back,” Destiny Buford said.

Police would not confirm whether someone or a group was taken into custody, as they say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Latest News

Loved ones say the victim went outside to get something out of his truck and never made it...
Thieves fatally shoot 86-year-old man before taking his truck, neighbors say
Scientists hope the samples will provide clues to how Earth became a home for life. (NASA via...
NASA's Osiris-Rex capsule bringing asteroid samples to Earth
Kelly was reportedly beaten to death.
Family, friends of Phoenix man beaten to death celebrate his life
The group was on their way to a teen's birthday celebration when the crash happened,...
6 family members killed after their SUV was hit by a freight train