LIVE: Arizona AG Mayes, Rep. Gallego, other public officials speak on fentanyl crisis

Fentanyl graphic
Fentanyl graphic(USCBP/MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several leading state officials including Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and 3rd congressional district Representative Ruben Gallego are holding a news conference as Arizona grips with a growing fentanyl problem.

According to state figures, nearly 2,000 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses last year. The two leading political figures are expected to discuss new efforts to combat the drug epidemic. For example, Rep. Gallego has introduced bills like the “The Buck Stops Here Act.” to target drugs linked to human and drug smugglers.

Watch the video in the YouTube player above to learn more.

