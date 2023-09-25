LIVE: 2nd trial day of Kari Lake lawsuit against Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday is the second day of a trial brought by a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake over the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. Lake, the Republican defeated in that race by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs with a margin of at least 17,000 votes, has filed two prior lawsuits challenging the results and lost both. However, this lawsuit is a public request lawsuit with the apparent intent to review all early ballot envelopes with voter signatures in Maricopa County.

The first lawsuit Lake filed — a little over two weeks after the election — demanded documents about voters from Maricopa County. Leading up to the first lawsuit was a string of baseless claims of voter fraud. During a trial in December, the judge presiding over that case, Judge John J. Tuchi, dismissed the lawsuit, calling it “baseless.”

The second lawsuit filed in December by Lake against then-Secretary of State Hobbs, Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 claims in that lawsuit.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.