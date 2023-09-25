Your Life
LIVE: 2nd trial day of Kari Lake lawsuit against Maricopa County

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday is the second day of a trial brought by a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake over the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. Lake, the Republican defeated in that race by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs with a margin of at least 17,000 votes, has filed two prior lawsuits challenging the results and lost both. However, this lawsuit is a public request lawsuit with the apparent intent to review all early ballot envelopes with voter signatures in Maricopa County.

The first lawsuit Lake filed — a little over two weeks after the election — demanded documents about voters from Maricopa County. Leading up to the first lawsuit was a string of baseless claims of voter fraud. During a trial in December, the judge presiding over that case, Judge John J. Tuchi, dismissed the lawsuit, calling it “baseless.”

The second lawsuit filed in December by Lake against then-Secretary of State Hobbs, Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 claims in that lawsuit.

