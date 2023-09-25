How Arizona could be impacted if spending deal isn’t reached to avoid government shutdown

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The clock is ticking for Congress to reach an agreement on new spending deal to avoid another government shutdown.

If they don’t reach an agreement by October 1, federal employees would be forced to work without pay or get furloughed. The White House also warns this would cause major disruptions to a lot of crucial federal programs and its operations.

In Arizona, this can mean longer lines and delays at Sky Harbor, because air traffic controllers and TSA officers are one of many positions that are required to keep working through a government shutdown. It may cause even more headaches for travelers as data obtained by the New York Times reports Phoenix Sky Harbor is already understaffed and only has over 70% of the FAA-recommended air traffic controllers at the Phoenix Tower.

Other positions that would be forced to work without pay are Arizona’s Border Patrol Officers that can be found in Yuma, Tucson, and other southern Arizona communities.

Another government shutdown could also affect Arizona’s youngest by pausing crucial programs, like Head Start.

Head Start is a high quality pre-school program that aids low income families and their children with services like health screenings, shots, school readiness and cognitive development programs. The White House estimates 10,000 children, nationwide, could lose their access to the program because the shutdown would pause Head Start Grants.

Most museums and national parks would also close if an agreement isn’t reached. However, the Grand Canyon National Park announced it will stay open if a government shutdown happens.

