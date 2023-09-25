Your Life
Hobbs withdraws nominees, says GOP-led committee designed to ‘slow walk’ picks

Gov. Hobbs withdrew her nominations and changed their positions to "executive deputy director"...
Gov. Hobbs withdrew her nominations and changed their positions to "executive deputy director" of their respective agencies.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs’ office announced Monday afternoon that she is withdrawing several of her cabinet nominees picked to be directors of key Arizona agencies. Instead, she will have them serve as “executive deputy directors” of the agencies they were nominated for. The governor’s office blames state Republican Senator Jake Hoffman for forcing the decision, saying in a press release that he created a partisan process “designed to slow walk nominees.”

Hobbs communications director Christian Slater said, “Extremist Jake Hoffman is more interested in using his committee to pursue his radical political agenda than give a fair hearing to Governor Hobbs’ cabinet nominees.” He goes on to say that Hobbs has been working “in good faith” with the Senate’s Committee on Director Appointments, which was appointed by the GOP-controlled Senate back in February, but that Hoffman has refused to review the governor’s nominees fairly and in a timely manner.

Hoffman, who was part of Arizona’s fake electors scheme, has previously stated that he would fight what he called Hobbs’ “woke agenda” and threatened to sue over the governor’s use of executive orders. The committee he leads is occupied by two other Republicans — Vice Chair Sine Kerr (LD-25) and member T.J. Shope (LD-16) — and two Democrats — Lela Alston (LD-5) and Eva Burch (LD-9).

“It’s time to put an end to the political circus that puts Hoffman’s radical agenda first at the expense of everyday Arizonans,” Slater said.

In a statement made on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, House Rep. Austin Smith with the House’s Arizona Freedom Caucus said:

The release continues by saying that at the committee’s current pace, Hoffman would still be holding nomination hearings well into Hobb’s potential second term.

Hobbs has withdrawn and reassigned the following nominees:

  • Elizabeth Thorson, Arizona Department of Administration
  • Angie Rodgers, Arizona Department of Economic Security
  • Karen Peters, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
  • Carmen Heredia, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System
  • David Lujan, Arizona Department of Child Safety
  • Jackie Johnson, Arizona Department of Gaming
  • Joan Serviss, Arizona Department of Housing
  • Barbara Richardson, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions
  • Lt. Col Dana Allmond, Arizona Department of Veterans Services
  • Alec Esteban Thomson, Arizona State Lottery
  • Cynthia Zwick, Residential Utility Consumer Office
  • Lisa Urias, Arizona Office of Tourism
  • Robyn Sahid, Arizona State Land Department

