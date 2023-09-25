Hobbs withdraws nominees, says GOP-led committee designed to ‘slow walk’ picks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs’ office announced Monday afternoon that she is withdrawing several of her cabinet nominees picked to be directors of key Arizona agencies. Instead, she will have them serve as “executive deputy directors” of the agencies they were nominated for. The governor’s office blames state Republican Senator Jake Hoffman for forcing the decision, saying in a press release that he created a partisan process “designed to slow walk nominees.”

Hobbs communications director Christian Slater said, “Extremist Jake Hoffman is more interested in using his committee to pursue his radical political agenda than give a fair hearing to Governor Hobbs’ cabinet nominees.” He goes on to say that Hobbs has been working “in good faith” with the Senate’s Committee on Director Appointments, which was appointed by the GOP-controlled Senate back in February, but that Hoffman has refused to review the governor’s nominees fairly and in a timely manner.

Hoffman, who was part of Arizona’s fake electors scheme, has previously stated that he would fight what he called Hobbs’ “woke agenda” and threatened to sue over the governor’s use of executive orders. The committee he leads is occupied by two other Republicans — Vice Chair Sine Kerr (LD-25) and member T.J. Shope (LD-16) — and two Democrats — Lela Alston (LD-5) and Eva Burch (LD-9).

“It’s time to put an end to the political circus that puts Hoffman’s radical agenda first at the expense of everyday Arizonans,” Slater said.

In a statement made on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, House Rep. Austin Smith with the House’s Arizona Freedom Caucus said:

If Katie Hobbs would stop nominating progressive activists to lead important departments she would have no issue getting the votes in the Senate. Governing is hard. Whipping votes is hard. Making good policy is hard. Katie Hobbs has been around the Capitol complex since 2011, she knows this. Her Chief of Staff is a former member of Democrat leadership. They should both know better but refuse to send practical, non-partisan individuals to lead state agencies. This is squarely on Katie Hobbs and the 9th floor, not the Senate or the House.

The release continues by saying that at the committee’s current pace, Hoffman would still be holding nomination hearings well into Hobb’s potential second term.

Hobbs has withdrawn and reassigned the following nominees:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.