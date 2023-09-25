Your Life
Former counselor who admitted to having sexual contact with student sentenced to jail

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen student at Tucson High.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A former Tucson High counselor has been sentenced to one year in jail for having sex with a student.

Zobella Brazil Vinik, who pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor and child abuse last month, was also sentenced to probation for 15 years.

Vinik was arrested in May 2022, about a week after she resigned from the school.

According to the interim complaint, Vinik’s ex-wife called police after finding evidence that Vinik was having a relationship with the minor.

The minor initially told investigators it wasn’t true, but they later admitted the romantic relationship started in February 2022.

Police said there was plenty of evidence in their cell phones that the two were in a relationship. The minor told investigators they knew the relationship was “bad because of Zobella’s age.”

