Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family, friends of Phoenix man beaten to death celebrate his life

Kelly was reportedly beaten to death.
Kelly was reportedly beaten to death.(Arizona's Family)
By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Loved ones of 49-year-old Jake Kelly gathered for a vigil at a restaurant in Scottsdale to celebrate his life. “He was a beautiful, kind, and loving person. He never had any ill will towards anyone. And he always looked for the positive and bright side in people,” said Samantha Hamilton.

That is how loved ones remember Kelly: a good person who put good out into the world. All of his friends hung out and are hanging on to the last time they spoke with him.

His friend, Casey Wilkinson, said he was on the phone with Kelly a couple of weeks ago. “What I’m holding on to is that it was a quick two-minute conversation. And I was like, ‘I’ll talk to you in a little bit.’ And you always think there’s tomorrow, and sometimes there isn’t,” said Wilkinson.

Kelly was reportedly beaten to death. Phoenix Police said Kelly was found unconscious in the driveway of his home last month in north Phoenix.

Kelly’s mother, Jan, said his roommates found him, carried him inside the house and put him in the bathtub. She said they didn’t call 911 and took her son to the hospital the next day. “For this to happen to him, but for this to happen to anyone, is horrific. But he’s one of those people that nobody thought this would ever happen to,” said Jan Kelly.

“He went through three major surgeries, and all the time, he was just trying to hang on. Pretty soon, there was no hanging on,” said Jan Kelly.

Hamilton said, “I just don’t understand how someone could’ve done what they did in the way that they did, and how malicious and evil their acts were towards someone that was so kind-hearted and genuinely caring towards others.”

Jan believes her son’s murder was a hate crime because he was gay. She wants the police to investigate it as such. She and Kelly’s friends want the person or people that ended Jake’s life to be found. “I couldn’t even imagine living with myself, knowing that I took a life,” said Malinda Horlick.

Jan said tips are coming in, but more is needed for the case. Silent Witness is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you know anything, you’re asked to call 480-WITNESS.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Latest News

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near I-17 along Indian School...
Man dead after shooting in central Phoenix
It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
1 person seriously injured after vehicle and bicycle crash in Peoria
Apache Junction police investigate a deadly shooting.
Neighbor dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apache Junction trailer park
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik...
Joshua Dobbs, James Conner lead the Cardinals to a 28-16 win over the mistake-prone Cowboys