Docs: Apache Junction man killed next-door neighbor after receiving eviction notice

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New court documents reveal that an Apache Junction man planned Sunday’s deadly shooting of his next-door neighbor for weeks after he received a notice he was being evicted. The new court paperwork released on Monday says there was a history of fights between 73-year-old William Porter and the unidentified victim at the mobile home park near Ironwood and Fourth Avenue, which is south of Apache Trail. According to police, Porter decided to shoot the victim on Sunday because the victim didn’t park his truck in the driveway, which blocked Porter’s view of the outside table where the victim was eventually shot.

According to police, Porter shot and killed the unidentified man in the head at his trailer around 1:15 p.m. and intended to kill the victim’s girlfriend but that didn’t happen. When police arrived, Porter was in his own mobile next door and wouldn’t come out. At around 2:30 p.m., he asked if the victim was dead and police told him firefighters were checking on him, court paperwork said. Porter then responded that he hoped the victim was dead, investigators said.

Two shots came from inside the trailer where Poter was holed up, officers said. Eventually, the police convinced Porter to come out and he was arrested. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out before he was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

