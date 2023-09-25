Bullhead City police officer killed in off-duty crash

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Bullhead City Police Department is mourning one of its own after an officer was killed in a crash. The department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that Officer Belarmino Diaz died after the two-car collision on Aztec Road, which runs east and west in Fort Mojave. Police didn’t release any other information. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the family of the other driver,” the department said in the post.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or who the other driver is. The Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department is investigating.

