Big weather changes on the way to Phoenix!

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update 9/25/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a warm start to the week with a Valley high of 104 today under sunny skies with light winds. Even warmer temperatures are on the way.

Expect mild mornings in the 60s and 70s this week and warm afternoons with temperatures topping out near 104-105 Tuesday through Thursday. Strong high pressure will build over our region, leading to the climbing temperatures and dry air.

A weather change is on the way by the end of the week and into the weekend. A trough of low pressure will drop down the West Coast and swing by to our north later this week. At this point, rain chances are limited to far Northern Arizona over the weekend and the rest of the state will likely stay dry. The system will bring all of Arizona a big cool down and a few days of windy weather. Look for strong, gusty winds Friday through Sunday. In the Valley, temperatures will drop to the mid 90s on Saturday and to the low 90s or potentially even upper 80s for Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

