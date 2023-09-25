Arizona dental insurance group accepting grant applications

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Better health and wellness for folks living in our community is the mission of Delta Dental of Arizona, a not-for-profit dental insurance organization. It’s getting ready to give out hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits, and that’s Something Good!

Its charitable foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2024. This is a chance for non-profits across the state — small and big — to apply for a grant. Applicants could be awarded anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000. And who can qualify for these grants?

Non-profits that work with underserved populations through oral health and nutritional programs are invited to apply. This means dental and non-dental programs like food banks, after-school and weekend food programs for children or senior delivery programs will be accepted. Non-profits can submit applications from now until Thursday, Oct. 12. Applicants will learn in early 2024 if they will receive a grant.

In 2022, Delta Dental of Arizona’s foundation handed out grants to 33 non-profits across the state for a total of over $740,000.

