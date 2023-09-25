Your Life
Arizona dental insurance group accepting grant applications

The dental insurance company will award between $5k to $30k to non-profits for oral health and nutritional programs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Better health and wellness for folks living in our community is the mission of Delta Dental of Arizona, a not-for-profit dental insurance organization. It’s getting ready to give out hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits, and that’s Something Good!

Its charitable foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2024. This is a chance for non-profits across the state — small and big — to apply for a grant. Applicants could be awarded anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000. And who can qualify for these grants?

Non-profits that work with underserved populations through oral health and nutritional programs are invited to apply. This means dental and non-dental programs like food banks, after-school and weekend food programs for children or senior delivery programs will be accepted. Non-profits can submit applications from now until Thursday, Oct. 12. Applicants will learn in early 2024 if they will receive a grant.

In 2022, Delta Dental of Arizona’s foundation handed out grants to 33 non-profits across the state for a total of over $740,000.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

