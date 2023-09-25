Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say

Authorities hold a news conference on the fatal shooting of three South Carolina teens over the weekend. (WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Tiffany Tran-Ozuna, Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina coroner on Monday released the names of three teenagers shot and killed over the weekend, and law enforcement officials announced two other teenagers were arrested in the case.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were Caleb Wise and Dre’von Riley, both 16 years old, and Jakobe Fanning, 17.

On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said Caleb, Dre’von and Jakobe died at the hospital. The fourth victim, who has not been identified by deputies, has been released from the hospital.

In a news conference held Monday, RCSD said the fourth victim who survived was 14 years old.

Authorities on Monday also announced Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson, both 17 years old, were arrested and charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting happened over a burglary that took place a couple of years ago.

“A beef that just continues to grow, then young people decide that they’re going to solve it by shooting,” Lott said. He didn’t give further details on what it was that happened.

Gibson was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The schools involved are Eau Claire High School and Alcorn Middle School, Lott confirmed.

According to Richland County School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon, the three victims were students at Eau Claire High School.

Witherspoon released the following statement Monday:

The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence. Three Eau Claire High School students were killed Sunday afternoon (September 24, 2023) in an incident that occurred on Saddletrail Road. Our Crisis Team is at Eau Claire today to provide counseling and support to any students and staff who may need assistance. We also have additional security on campus as a precaution. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask everyone to keep the students’ families and the students and staff at Eau Claire High School in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Seventeen people have been indicted on various charges involving an attack on three Black men...
Indictment with hate crime allegations says Hells Angels attacked three Black men in San Diego
A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of...
Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation
Prosecutors alleged Sen. Menendez accepted cash, gold, a car and more in exchange for his...
Menendez denies wrongdoing after federal indictment
Andrew McCarthy was there to experience this fantastic milestone at the Lockheed Martin...
‘It was incredible’: Phoenix photographer sat with NASA to see OSIRIS-REx landing
A Phoenix photographer was in Colorado when a NASA spacecraft containing asteroid samples...
Phoenix photographer joins NASA as they research first asteroid sample