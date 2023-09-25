1 person seriously injured after vehicle and bicycle crash in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in the hospital after a car and bicycle crash that happened on Sunday evening in Peoria.

Peoria police were called to the crash near Deer Valley Road and 81st Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say the collision involved a vehicle and a bicycle, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

Deer Valley Road is closed in both directions from 81st to 79th Avenues as police investigate the cause of the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

