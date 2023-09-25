Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 person seriously injured after vehicle and bicycle crash in Peoria

It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.(Source: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in the hospital after a car and bicycle crash that happened on Sunday evening in Peoria.

Peoria police were called to the crash near Deer Valley Road and 81st Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say the collision involved a vehicle and a bicycle, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

Deer Valley Road is closed in both directions from 81st to 79th Avenues as police investigate the cause of the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Apache Junction police investigate a deadly shooting.
Neighbor dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apache Junction trailer park
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik...
Arizona Cardinals grab first win of the season defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16
A woman was sent to a hospital after she was shot Sunday morning, Sept. 24, 2023 in south...
Woman in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix
The Utah desert is known for its gorgeous natural landscapes, but it's also where NASA tests...
Now Boarding: Exploring the Utah desert