1 dead after shooting in Apache Junction trailer park

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon at a trailer park.

Police say they were called about a shooting around 1:25 p.m. in a neighborhood near Ironwood Road and 4th Avenue. Police say officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the head. The man later died.

Police located the alleged shooter in a nearby trailer. They evacuated the area and began to try to talk to him to get him to come out. Several shots came from inside the trailer where the suspect was holed up. No one was hurt. Eventually, police were able to get the suspect to come out and take him into custody.

