Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a shooting reported near Baseline Road and 16th Street
Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a shooting reported near Baseline Road and 16th Street(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning in south Phoenix. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a shooting reported near Baseline Road and 16th Street, where they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police sectioned off the area for an investigation into what led to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

The Utah desert is known for its gorgeous natural landscapes, but it's also where NASA tests...
Now Boarding: Exploring the Utah desert
Mohave County Sheriff deputies, along with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department found...
Man drowns after cliff diving in Lake Havasu, Mohave County deputies say
Leonardo Alans was booked on three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of endangerment.
1 hospitalized after BMW driver runs red light before crash, Tempe police say
A heavy police presence could be seen hours later.
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix; suspect in custody