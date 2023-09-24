Woman in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning in south Phoenix. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a shooting reported near Baseline Road and 16th Street, where they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police sectioned off the area for an investigation into what led to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

