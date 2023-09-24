Your Life
Warm start to the week leads to slight cool down ahead for metro Phoenix

By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hope you are having a great Sunday. Today is the first full day of fall! Temperatures will be slightly above the average this time of the year for the weekend, which is 98, as the Valley will reach 99. Plan on there being plenty of sunshine this week in the Valley. The weather is perfect if you are heading to the fair.

For the high country this weekend, plan on some quick light showers in the afternoon, but overall, it will be nice across the state.

Temperatures this week for the Valley will hang around the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. There’s no real chance for rain this week, impacting our growing drought situation. On the flip side, outdoor plans should be nice this week. Towards the end of the week, highs will dip back into the upper 90s for next weekend.

