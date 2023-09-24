Your Life
Part of Loop 202 Red Mountain closed after crash leaves 4 hospitalized in Phoenix

The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix Sunday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters responded to the crash on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street. Crews arrived and found five vehicles involved in the collision.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, and another man in his 20s is in critical condition. A man in his 40s and 5-month-old baby are in stable condition.

What led up to the crash is under investigation. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes. Click or tap here for Arizona’s Family traffic map.

