Part of Loop 202 Red Mountain closed after crash leaves 4 hospitalized in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix Sunday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters responded to the crash on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street. Crews arrived and found five vehicles involved in the collision.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, and another man in his 20s is in critical condition. A man in his 40s and 5-month-old baby are in stable condition.

What led up to the crash is under investigation. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes. Click or tap here for Arizona’s Family traffic map.

CLOSED: L-202 EB is closed at 32nd St due to a crash. Traffic is exiting and re-entering the highway at 32nd Street. pic.twitter.com/DDuJDtYjGU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 24, 2023

