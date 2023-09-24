Your Life
A nice first week of fall in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 09/24/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! Expect temperatures in the upper 90s today, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Heading into the new work week, temperatures will trend a little warmer than normal (the average for this time of the year is 98 degrees), and that’s because of high pressure building into the region.

It will be a pretty quiet week with dry conditions expected and mostly clear and sunny skies. The warmest temperatures look to be Monday through Wednesday, around 102 degrees in the Phoenix area. Overnight lows look to stay in the mid to lower 70s.

By the end of the week, a low-pressure system will move south through the Pacific Northwest, and as it does, this will bring a cooling trend as we head into next weekend. It also looks to increase the wind Friday evening into Saturday, with gusts around 20 mph across the valley. Still, not tracking any chances for rain.

