Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NASA mission inspires a Utah Desert road trip

The region isn't only known for its beautiful natural landscapes but also for its links to NASA and outer space, which makes for a great road trip!
By Jared Dillingham
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As part of a historic mission, a NASA crew picked up samples of an asteroid from the Utah Desert early Sunday morning. The region has several other links to outer space, which makes for a great road trip!

The small town of Hanksville in southern Utah is about two hours from Moab — a three-plus hour drive from Salt Lake City. North of town, you’ll find Goblin Valley State Park, which is full of oddly shaped sandstone rock formations known as “hoodoos.” You can hike to the cave known as Goblin’s Lair or camp in the park surrounded by terrain, which has been used as a backdrop for “Galaxy Quest” and other movies.

West of Hanksville, you can drive down a dirt road in the desert called “Cow Dung Road.” Along the way, you’ll come across a sign warning that you’re in a restricted area. This is government land leased by the MARS Desert Research Station, which hosts training missions for scientists and students. The Mars Society says the remote area is perfect to run simulations and train for humans to eventually visit the red planet. Along the same road, you’ll come across an area nicknamed “Mars, Utah.” The rolling hills — with rings of red, blue, purple and green colored soil — are known as the Bentonite Hills. The earth here is a mixture of sand, ancient volcanic ash, and clay. Nearby, the terrain changes yet again at a cliffside viewpoint known as the Moonscape Overlook. Some people camp here, while others just go for the stunning, other-worldly views.

When you’ve seen enough of the Utah desert, your road trip can continue to nearby Capitol Reef National Park. There’s no entry fee, as the highway runs right through the park! While the national park is well-known, the other spots are hidden gems, which make for an adventurous Utah road trip. They’re well off the beaten path and likely to be uncrowded or tourist-free.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

The Utah desert is known for its gorgeous natural landscapes, but it's also where NASA tests...
Now Boarding: Exploring the Utah desert
Mark your calendars for December 9th at Celebrity Theatre.
Tickets go on sale next week for Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser
The Arizona State Fair runs through Oct. 29.
It’s opening day at the Arizona State Fair; here’s what to expect
Part 1 Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV
Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV - Part 1