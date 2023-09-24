Man found dead near I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police detectives are on the scene of a death investigation after a man was found with “obvious signs of trauma” Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but officers responded to reports of an injured person near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with various, but unspecified injuries. Authorities have closed the area as detectives piece together the investigation and gather evidence from the scene. At this time, officers are still working to learn what led up to the man’s death.

