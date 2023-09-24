Man dead; shot multiple times in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning in south Phoenix. Police responded around 3:30 a.m. to an area southwest of Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Officers found the injured man when they arrived. Phoenix Fire paramedics treated him, but he died on the scene.

Police have closed the area off while they investigate the shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified, and no suspects have been named.

