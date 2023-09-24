Your Life
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the area south of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. Paramedics attempted to provide medical aid, but he died at the scene minutes later. Detectives say a portion of 46th Avenue will be shut down into the evening as investigators work on gathering more information. No other information has been released.

