Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the area south of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. Paramedics attempted to provide medical aid, but he died at the scene minutes later. Detectives say a portion of 46th Avenue will be shut down into the evening as investigators work on gathering more information. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.