Arizona Cardinals grab first win of the season defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals grabbed their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals were electric in the fourth quarter, thanks to backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs and wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown, who scored a touchdown, putting the Red Birds at a 12-point lead, with the score at 28-16.

The Cowboys struggled to keep up with the Red Birds. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater scored a 62-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, giving the Cardinals an 11-point lead going into the second half with a score of 21-10. Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore scored a 45-yard rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter, flying the Red Birds into the lead with 15-3. Dobbs also had a big 44-yard run. However, the Cowboys soon scored their first touchdown of the game, catching up to the Cardinals 15-7.

The Cowboys were hit with a loss on defense just a few days before the game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have dealt with injuries left and right. The Red Birds have 10 players on injured reserve, including defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Myjai Sanders. Defensive tackle Leki Fotu was also listed as questionable before kickoff with a shoulder injury.

Next week, the Red Birds will travel to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown with the Niners, led by Chandler native Brock Purdy. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

