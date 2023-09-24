Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

All students injured in New York bus crash are expected to recover, superintendent says

Emergency responders work the scene of a bus crash, in Wawayanda, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 21,...
Emergency responders work the scene of a bus crash, in Wawayanda, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The charter bus carrying high school students to a band camp hurtled off a New York highway and down an embankment, killing one person and hurting dozens of others, officials said. (NBC New York via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — All the high school students who were injured in an upstate New York charter bus crash on the way to a band camp are expected to recover, according to their school superintendent.

The bus, one of six carrying students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island, veered off Interstate 84 and rolled over in the center median Thursday in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of New York City. Two adults died and other passengers were seriously injured.

Paul Defendini, superintendent of Farmingdale schools, said in a statement Saturday that some of the injured students were still struggling but all are expected to recover, Newsday reported.

“I know that they appreciate all the well wishes you are sending and we can’t wait to welcome them back when they are ready to return,” Defendini said.

The bus that crashed was carrying 40 students and four adults to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, about a 30-minute drive from the accident site.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday how many people remained in area hospitals or what their conditions were. Messages were left with state and local officials. State police said Saturday that five passengers remained in critical condition. A total of 16 students and two adults were hospitalized on Friday.

The two adults who died were band director Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired teacher who was serving as a chaperone on the trip.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, seeking to prevent similar accidents, officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that tire failure may have been to blame, but the NTSB said it was premature to speculate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

Tuskegee University
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a shooting reported near Baseline Road and 16th Street
Woman in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
Mohave County Sheriff deputies, along with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department found...
Man drowns after cliff diving in Lake Havasu, Mohave County deputies say
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation