Young boy hurt after being shot in Guadalupe neighborhood

File image(File image courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is recovering after he was shot in a Guadalupe neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida del Yaqui. Deputies arrived and found the injured boy lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no suspects have been found. The investigation is ongoing.

