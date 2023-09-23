Person dead after pickup truck crashes into garbage truck on Loop 101 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a two-car crash on a Phoenix freeway early Saturday morning. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, a pickup truck driver crashed into a garbage truck on the Loop 101 near 7th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The pickup truck burst into flames after the collision, authorities say. The driver inside died at the scene.

The garbage truck driver was uninjured. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed but have since reopened. The victim hasn’t been identified.

