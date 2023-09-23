Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Person dead after pickup truck crashes into garbage truck on Loop 101 in Phoenix

The crash happened on the Loop 101 near 7th Avenue.
The crash happened on the Loop 101 near 7th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a two-car crash on a Phoenix freeway early Saturday morning. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, a pickup truck driver crashed into a garbage truck on the Loop 101 near 7th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The pickup truck burst into flames after the collision, authorities say. The driver inside died at the scene.

The garbage truck driver was uninjured. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed but have since reopened. The victim hasn’t been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Latest News

File image
Young boy hurt after being shot in Guadalupe neighborhood
A group protested in a Chandler neighborhood while crews removed possibly neglected dogs from...
People protest while possibly abused dogs removed from Chandler home
Bill proposed to allow marijuana dispensaries to have basic banking services
Bill proposed to allow marijuana dispensaries to have basic banking services
In 2019, thieves were able to access the MVD system, stealing personal information
Audit finds Arizona DOT failed to address identity theft