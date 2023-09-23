Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man shot over parking space in Tempe

Tempe police say during a physical altercation in a parking garage, a gun was fired from a...
Tempe police say during a physical altercation in a parking garage, a gun was fired from a vehicle and struck a man standing outside the passenger door.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a dispute over a parking space on Friday night in Tempe.

Around 11:20 p.m., Tempe police responded to reports of a shooting inside a public parking garage on Ash Avenue and 3rd Street. Police say during an argument, several people from one car went to the passenger side of another vehicle. Soon, a physical altercation happened with the passenger and the group standing outside the door. During the melee, gunshots were fired from the vehicle, and one man standing outside was hit in the shoulder, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police didn’t say if anyone was arrested.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Latest News

The Extra Point: Varsity Zone, Sept. 22, 2023
The Extra Point: Varsity Zone, Sept. 22, 2023
A Honda sedan was hit by a BMW traveling at high speed in Tempe Friday night, having its back...
1 hospitalized after BMW driver runs red light before crash, Tempe police say
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/23/23
A cloudy morning for half of Arizona with clear skies later in the day
File image
Young boy hurt after being shot in Guadalupe neighborhood