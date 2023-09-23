Man shot over parking space in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a dispute over a parking space on Friday night in Tempe.

Around 11:20 p.m., Tempe police responded to reports of a shooting inside a public parking garage on Ash Avenue and 3rd Street. Police say during an argument, several people from one car went to the passenger side of another vehicle. Soon, a physical altercation happened with the passenger and the group standing outside the door. During the melee, gunshots were fired from the vehicle, and one man standing outside was hit in the shoulder, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police didn’t say if anyone was arrested.

